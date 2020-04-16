Aundh, Kothrud among bright spots in Pune’s Covid-19 saga; Shivajinagar, Yerawada demand closer attention

pune

While Bhavani Peth (BP), Dhole Patil Road (DR) and Kasba-Vishrambaugwada (KV) areas have emerged as the three hotspots in Pune city with the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases as of April 16, an analysis of the spread of the disease in the city has brought to light some bright spots too.

As of April 15, Bhavani Peth area had 96 positive cases, Dhole Patil Road (48) and Kasba (KV) had 45 cases. Next to the three hotspots of Pune, the two other areas which need closer attention are Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori (YK) and Shivajinagar-Ghole Road (SG), an analysis of 368 positive cases during April 8 to 15 has shown.

Both of these areas have shown a rising trend in positive cases in the last eight days with 33 cases in the Yerawada (YK) area and 27 in Shivajinagar (SG) area as of April 15, said data analyst Sahil Deo.

Co-founder of a city-based data analysis firm, Deo has been interacting closely with elected representatives and officials while analysing Covid-19 data released by the government on a daily basis and presenting data based insights on the current situation and its socio-economic implications.

Data over the last eight days shows that areas such as Kothrud-Bavdhan (KB) and Aundh-Baner (AB) has shown the least number of positive cases in spite of a large concentration of people working in the IT and other industries and travelling abroad for work. While Kothrud had one case, Aundh-Baner had three.

“This is in a way very surprising and very good also because areas like Aundh Baner, Kothrud and Bavdhan would have a lot of travellers. In spite of that we don’t see cases there,” said Deo.

Significantly, the data shows that the situation in Sinhagad Road (SR), which saw the first two positive cases in Pune and then went up to eight cases, has also been brought under control with the line graph showing a steady flattening. This area had just eight cases as of April 15.

Although Warje-Karvenagar (WK) showed a slight rise in positive cases and then flattened in the last three days with a total of nine cases, Deo said the fact that this was still below 10 was not a cause for worry. “Given our population, anything below 10 positive cases in an area would be a bright spot,” he said.

The analyst noted that while the number of positive cases were clearly rising in Bhavani Peth followed by Dhole Patil Road; the rise in the number of cases in Kasba-Vishrambaugwada area was not as steep as compared to the first two areas.

Yerawada-Kalas Dhanori also needed closer attention from the authorities as the graph was showing a rising trend as compared to the others.

Areas which were in the “medium band” and demanded closer attention were Shivajinagar-Ghole Road (SG), Dhankawdi-Sahakarnagar (DS) and Wanawdi-Ramtekdi (WR), he said. The Shivajinagar-Ghole Road area which saw one Covid-19 related death on Wednesday had been showing a rising trend since April 11-12 with a total of 27 cases as of April 15. This area would need to be watched closely to get an idea of the situation there, he said.