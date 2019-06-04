Autorickshaw driver, accomplice snatch man’s phone in Hinjewadi, flee

On Sunday night, an unidentified autorickshaw driver and his accomplice robbed a man of his phone in Hinjewadi.

The complaint has been filed by the victim, Tejas Radhesham Thakur, 29, a resident of Hinjewadi.

According to the complaint, Thakur was returning home on his motorcycle at 2.50 am, from Balewadi when the incident took place.

He stopped to check messages on his phone, when the duo approached him asking for directions to Wakad.

While he was explaining the same to the driver, the passenger alighted from the autorickshaw and charged towards him. The accused managed to snatch Thakur’s phone and boarded the rickshaw, which the driver had started in the meanwhile.

A case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo at Hinjewadi police station. The police are currently on a lookout for the two.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 16:28 IST