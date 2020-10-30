Ban on yoga, laughing clubs at public gardens reopen in Pune on November 1

pune

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:06 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s decision to reopen 81 public gardens from Sunday (November 1) comes with many instructions and one warning. The administration said that the gardens will be closed again if residents violate the virus prevention measures.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Thursday issued an order to reopen public gardens.

“Though gardens are being reopened, children under 10 years and senior citizens above 65 years are not allowed to enter gardens. Gardens are mainly reopened for exercise, walking and jogging purposes,” stated the order issued by Kumar.

PMC has 196 gardens across the city. In June, the civic body had briefly reopened the gardens though it had to revoke its decision after people began crowding. PMC plans to reopen garden in phased manner beginning with 81.

As the gyms and most of the activities have resumed, mayor Murlidhar Mohol had announced this week to reopen the public garden. As per the mayor’s instructions, municipal commissioner issued the order. Many of the public gardens controlled by PMC have open gyms and jogging tracks.

While allowing people in garden, PMC has decided not to allow any festival related programmes while activities such as yoga, laughing clubs will not be allowed as well.

The dos and don’ts

*Timings morning 6 am to 8 am, Evening: 5 pm to 7 pm

*Citizens need to maintain social distance and wear mask

*No permission for laughing clubs, yoga, festival programme and group activity

*Kids below 10 years, citizens above 65 years are not allowed