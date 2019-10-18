‘Baner no-parking rules is here to stay: Obey or face action’

pune

A pall of confusion has set over one of the one of the city’s preferred residential havens - Baner - thanks to the traffic police department’s decision to convert a much-frequented FIVE-km stretch into a no-parking zone.

While the decision has led to a smooth flow of traffic in the area, there is growing opposition to the rule from shopkeepers and residents. Pakaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, explains the decision to Prachi Bari.

After opposition from residents, do you stand by the decision to make Baner a no-parking zone?

Yes, we do stand by our decision and will take action against those violating the rules. We did give a notice to the residents two months ago. The residents using this route as thoroughfare are happy. So far, we have fined 1,500 people for wrongfully parking their vehicles in this zone. Besides Baner, we have also enforced this rule on DP road and Kothrud.

What is the reason for this ban?

We conducted a survey of Baner road and found that 21 hotels and bars located on the road misused space outside their properties as parking spaces. Hence, we decided to make Baner road a no-parking zone.

Were there any suggestions/objections against this decision when it was first discussed with residents and trade associations?

After putting up notices, we did ask for suggestions. A few associations wrote to us suggesting that we use the odd-even parking system. However, we had earlier tried this system and it did not work in our favour. Baner road curves and hence, in some spots there is ample parking space and in some spots there is no space at all. Hence, it was important to take this step, to smoothen traffic flow.

According to residents, this step was taken to make way for the metro...

There is no connection between this decision and the metro construction. We received complaints regarding traffic jams. Earlier, it would take a commuter 25-30 minutes to cross Baner, after imposing this decision, the travel time has been reduced to 22 minutes.

What are the options for parking on Baner road?

The parking police of the PMC needs to be executed, for this, we have been pitching for a pay and park service for six months. Another main reason for this problem is the transforming the land from residential to commercial use without any hindsight for parking.

