Barricades at various chowks to ensure full lockdown in Pune

pune

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 21:43 IST

Pune police along with citizen activists have barricaded various chowks and main roads to ensure citizens do not travel within the city.

Social worker Saleem Shaikh pointed out that the barricading at Jyoti hotel chowk has resulted in Kondhwa residents venturing to Camp and Katraj. “This is a welcome step with the curfew being in place, as we have been able to stop crowd flow to other areas,” said Shaikh.

Cantonment police inspector Chandrakant Bhosale said that the barricading at Golibar Maidan has brought good results with no inbound and outbound flow of traffic, ensuing an effective lockdown.

Ashok Morale, additional commissioner (crime) said that segregation and barricading is effective in terms of complete isolation and crime branch officials were keeping a special watch on the traffic flow.

“Societies in Wagholi , Hinjewadi, Kothrud Aundh, Kalyaninagar and Camp have locked their gates and entry is prohibited. The policemen on patrol visit societies minimum thrice a day offering help while police jeeps are placed at all chowks as part of barricading process,” said Morale.