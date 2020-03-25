e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Barricades at various chowks to ensure full lockdown in Pune

Barricades at various chowks to ensure full lockdown in Pune

pune Updated: Mar 25, 2020 21:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune police along with citizen activists have barricaded various chowks and main roads to ensure citizens do not travel within the city.

Social worker Saleem Shaikh pointed out that the barricading at Jyoti hotel chowk has resulted in Kondhwa residents venturing to Camp and Katraj. “This is a welcome step with the curfew being in place, as we have been able to stop crowd flow to other areas,” said Shaikh.

Cantonment police inspector Chandrakant Bhosale said that the barricading at Golibar Maidan has brought good results with no inbound and outbound flow of traffic, ensuing an effective lockdown.

Ashok Morale, additional commissioner (crime) said that segregation and barricading is effective in terms of complete isolation and crime branch officials were keeping a special watch on the traffic flow.

“Societies in Wagholi , Hinjewadi, Kothrud Aundh, Kalyaninagar and Camp have locked their gates and entry is prohibited. The policemen on patrol visit societies minimum thrice a day offering help while police jeeps are placed at all chowks as part of barricading process,” said Morale.

top news
Covid-19: Why it will be difficult for India to emulate Hubei lockdown
Covid-19: Why it will be difficult for India to emulate Hubei lockdown
LIVE: Mohalla clinic doctor from Delhi’s Maujpur tests positive
LIVE: Mohalla clinic doctor from Delhi’s Maujpur tests positive
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
Covid-19: PM Modi reads riot act to those harassing medical professionals
Covid-19: PM Modi reads riot act to those harassing medical professionals
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news