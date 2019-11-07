BBA students in the Big Mac zone for hands-on retail experience

pune

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:03 IST

Strap: The three-year BBA - Retail Operations course at Ness Wadia College of Commerce offers a dual model education programme and combines classroom training with on-the-job training

In a bid to explore the retail market and ensure the students learn about the management industry, the Ness Wadia College of Commerce has started a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course in retail management in association with McDonald’s India.

In a first, McDonald’s India (west and south) has partnered with Retail Association’s Skill Council of India (RASCI) for this course. This course will train undergraduate students in retail operations. Ness Wadia College of Commerce was selected out of 60 colleges in the country, by the government of India, to launch this course, said college officials.

It is a three-year BBA - Retail Operations course that offers a dual model education programme and combines classroom training with on-the-job training. As a part of the education programme, students will get oriented on various aspects of retail operations at the college while simultaneously they will undergo rigorous training at McDonald’s restaurants. This will ensure that the students are well versed with both the theoretical as well as the practical aspect of working in the retail sector. The programme aims to create a deployment-ready talent pool, said college officials.

McDonald’s restaurants in west and south India are operated by Westlife Development Ltd, through its owned subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd.

“Even as the retail industry is growing at an accelerated rate, it continues to face a major skill gap at the entry-level. This education programme aims to bridge that gap by creating industry-ready talent. We are proud to partner with the government of India in furthering the mission of creating a ‘Skilled India’. We are confident that our robust training programmes and best-in-class processes will provide a strong foundation for the students to acquire skills, enabling livelihood and growth in the burgeoning retail industry.” said Seema Arora Nambiar, senior vice-president – menu, marketing and people resources, Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd.

Prof Girija Shankar, principal, Modern Education Society’s Ness Wadia College of Commerce, Pune said, “We are privileged to be one among the 10 institutions in India and the only one in Maharashtra to be selected by ministry of human resource development (MHRD) and ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) to launch BBA - Retail Operations programme. We are sure that the program will give students a competitive edge and help the industry hugely.”