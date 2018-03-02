Be prepared to pay more for water from April 1; PCMC Standing Committee approves hike in water tariff

The Standing Committee of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation(PCMC) has sanctioned development works worth Rs 565 crore at a meeting held on Wednesday.

The general body of the PCMC has also given its assent for a proposed hike in water tariff which will take effect from April 1, 2018. The civic administration had proposed a resolution to charge Rs 8 per 1,000 litres for monthly water consumption from 6,001 to 15,000 litres; Rs 12.5 per 1,000 litres for monthly water consumption from 15,001 to 22,500 litres; Rs 20 per 1,000 litres for monthly water consumption from 22,501 to 30,000 litres.

Among the projects for which PCMC has approved the money, include the waste to energy plant at Moshi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the redevelopment of the Ramkrishna More auditorium.

In her last meeting as standing committee chairman, Seema Salve approved Rs 208 crore for the installation of the waste-to-energy plant with a capacity of 800 tonnes of garbage, which will produce 12mw of electricity per day. The committee also sanctioned Rs 132 crore for construction of affordable houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at Charholi. The committee has decided to appoint MN Infrastructure Private Limited to construct 1,422 houses and the committee also sanctioned Rs 88.25 crore under the PMAY to construct 934 houses at Ravet.

Chairman Seema Salve said, “The standing committee has decided to sanction pending development work for welfare for citizens.This will help to fasten the various development works in city.”

Budget highlights from projects cleared by standing committee

Ramkrishna More auditorium: Rs 18.41 crore

The standing committee meeting also discussed the renovation of the Ramkrishna More auditorium and sanctioned Rs 18.41 crore.This renovation was proposed in the PCMC budget of 2018-19.In addition to this, standing committee approved a proposal for development of the road from Dapodi bridge to Shrushti chowk and sanctioned Rs18.26 crore for the same.

Three new water tower vehicles: Rs 8.14 crore

To improve the strength of fire brigade, the standing committee sanctioned Rs 8.14 crore to purchase three new water tower vehicles.

BRTS subway: Rs 9.29 crore

To quicken the BRTS project, the committee has approved a proposal for construction of a subway at Govind Garden chowk on Nashik phata leading off the Wakad BRTS lane. For this committee has approved Rs 9.29 crore.

Medical college at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital: Rs 5.47 crore

The committee has approved Rs 5.47 crore for construction of a medical college at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital and for a new-born critical care centre.

Bhim Shrushti: Rs 2 crore

Committee also sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the proposed ‘Bhim Shrushti’ at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar chowk, Pimpri.