Beat the heat: Rain likely in Pune

Puneites are likely to get some respite from the heat with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorm with rain at isolated locations in the city in the coming 24 hours.

IMD has also predicted rain along with thundershowers at isolated locations over Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra and Marathwada on April 16 and April 17.

On Sunday, Nagpur experienced rain and hailstorm while weather in Pune was cloudy in the evening.

Pune is experiencing a maximum temperature of around 38 degrees Celsius, which according to IMD will remain constant till April 21.

Officials from IMD said, "The maximum temperature will continue to be around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming week, but the minimum temperature is expected to drop by one or two degrees Celsius."

According to IMD, the minimum temperature on Sunday was 20 degrees Celsius which is expected to drop to 17 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Heat wave:

According to the predictions released by IMD, heat waves will not occur in any part of the country during the next week, from April 12 to April 18.Maximum temperatures are very likely to be near normal. From April 18 to April 25, maximum temperatures are likely to be above 40 degrees Celsius over mostparts of the plains of northwest India, central, east and north peninsular India.