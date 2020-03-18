e-paper
Bhima Koregaon Commission summons Sharad Pawar

Pawar is scheduled to appear before the two-member commission on April 4

pune Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.
National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, along with former Pune rural police superintendent Mohammad Suvez Haq and ex-Pune municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao are among the five people who have been summoned by the Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission.

Pawar is scheduled to appear before the two-member commission on April 4.

The two others summoned include former additional commissioner of Pune police Ravindra Sengaonkar and Rajendra Gaikwad, a descendant of Govind Gopal Gaikwad, who is credited by the Mahar community to have performed the last rites of the remains of Sambhaji Maharaj, after he was killed.

The five people have been called to record evidence in front of the two-member commission which has been tasked to find the reason for the violence caused in Pune and Bhima Koregaon in the days following January 1, 2018.

The commission is headed by retired chief justice of Calcutta High Court, Jay Narayan Patel and includes former chief secretary and the present chief information officer of Maharashtra, Sumit Mullick as its member.

No adjournments will be granted by the commission to anyone in this list, according to the schedule issued by the commission.

The Pune hearings of the commission scheduled in the second half of March were postponed due to Covid-19 (coronavirus).

