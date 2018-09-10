Bhima Koregaon judicial commission office in Pune wears a deserted look

The Bhima Koregaon judicial commission’s Pune office located on the first floor of the zilla parishad building, opposite to Bund Garden police station, was found locked with no sign of staff deployment ever since it has been set up for handling the commission’s hearing work.

A visit to the office on Saturday revealed that the office was locked and no official notices were pasted anywhere except the main signboard which read ‘Bhima Koregaon Judicial Commission Office’ which is immediately visible to the visitors who come inside the ZP campus through the main gate.

Meanwhile, civil society activists and Dalit community organisations have demanded that dedicated staff must be deployed at the office to address the queries and grievances of the people. Republican Yuva Morcha president Rahul Dambale, one of the witnesses in the Bhima Koregaon violence and who has submitted an affidavit to the judicial commission office, has written a letter to the judicial commission regarding non availability of staff and locked door at the commission’s office in the city.

The letter stated, “There is no staff posted at the office and the commission’s office does not have any notice board which is essential to spread awareness about the work of the commission amongst the victims.”

When contacted, Dambale said that he had taken up the issue of staff deployment and putting up notice boards at the office with the government. “The victims from Pune region do not have the wherewithal to go to Mumbai and gather details about the commission’s hearing dates. It was declared that all the details will be put up at the office in Pune, but nothing in this connection has happened. We request the government to start the office work in Pune soon,” he said.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered a judicial commission to be set up to probe the Bhima Koregaon violence. The state government appointed a two-member judicial commission headed by former chief justice of Calcutta high court justice Jai Narayan Patel and state chief secretary Sumit Mullick.

The two-member committee visited the Vijay Stambh memorial and Vadhu Budruk village and some other places during its official visit in May. The commission received as many as 174 affidavits during the first phase and 166 affidavits during the extended deadline period.

As many as 25 affidavits were submitted in Mumbai, taking the total number of affidavits to 365, which were submitted before the commission.

Large scale violence had erupted in Bhima Koregaon and its adjoining areas when Dalit groups were attacked on January 1 while attending the bicentennial function at Bhima Koregaon, 40 kilometres from Pune, to commemorate an 1818 battle between the Peshwa army and the Mahar regiment-backed British army.

