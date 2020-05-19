‘Bhimthadi Jatra’ extends helping hand to self-help groups

pune

Updated: May 19, 2020 21:09 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has put self-help groups, local artisans, craftsmen and farmers in unprecedented difficulties with them fighting a battle for survival.

To help these people, the Bhimthadi Jatra, a legacy and well known rural carnival, known for their inclusive and constructive work around women empowerment and women entrepreneurship has come forward by creating an initiative ‘Bhimthadi for local’.

“This initiative will provide much-needed support to these distressed local businesses, where, Bhimthadi Jatra social media accounts will be used extensively to promote products made by self-help groups, artisans, and craftsmen. People will be able to order their favourite products by directly contacting producers. Orders will be delivered after lockdown,” said Sunanda Pawar, founder of Bhimthadi Jatra.

For additional transparency in transactions, Bhimthadi will also help buyers and sellers through a dedicated helpline number.

“This will be the 15th year of Bhimthadhi Jatra which has empowered more than 3 lakh women and 3,500 self-help groups, enabling means of financial independence,” added Pawar, who has been a staunch flag bearer of women empowerment and their financial independence.