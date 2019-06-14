BJP leader shot at in Pune

Unidentified persons opened fire at elected member Jikki alias Vishal Khandelwal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday night at Dehu road.

Khandelwal, who was elected on a BJP ticket, was shook when the bullet grazed past his hand and was rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment. A large number of BJP workers rushed to Dehu road to take stock of the situation.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 15:55 IST