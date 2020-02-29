BJP’s 3 years in power: PMC budgets are paper trails of plans not started

pune

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in its third term of being in power in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). In the last civic election the BJP won 98 seats out of 162; a clear mandate.

The chairperson, standing committee, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Hemant Rasane, on Wednesday (February 26) presented a Rs 7,390 crore budget for the year 2020-21.

HT has divided the budget allocations made since the BJP has been in power in 2017 to see what promises had been made, and what has been delivered.

BJP has failed to execute promises

Arvind Shinde, Congress leader in the PMC, said, “It is sad that despite having a clear mandate, the BJP has not been able to complete a single scheme. They are claiming the metro work has been undertaken by them, but that project is funded by the state and central government. BJP is not able to execute its own promises made in the budget documents in the previous years.”