e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / BJP’s 3 years in power: PMC budgets are paper trails of plans not started

BJP’s 3 years in power: PMC budgets are paper trails of plans not started

HT has mined budget data since 2017 to show that several projects were allocated funds, but work on them has never begun

pune Updated: Feb 29, 2020 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Flyover construction work undertaken at Chandani Chowk in 2019.
Flyover construction work undertaken at Chandani Chowk in 2019. (HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in its third term of being in power in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). In the last civic election the BJP won 98 seats out of 162; a clear mandate.

The chairperson, standing committee, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Hemant Rasane, on Wednesday (February 26) presented a Rs 7,390 crore budget for the year 2020-21.

HT has divided the budget allocations made since the BJP has been in power in 2017 to see what promises had been made, and what has been delivered. 

BJP has failed to execute promises

Arvind Shinde, Congress leader in the PMC, said, “It is sad that despite having a clear mandate, the BJP has not been able to complete a single scheme. They are claiming the metro work has been undertaken by them, but that project is funded by the state and central government. BJP is not able to execute its own promises made in the budget documents in the previous years.”

top news
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Prashant Kishor likely to get TMC ticket to Rajya Sabha: Report
Prashant Kishor likely to get TMC ticket to Rajya Sabha: Report
Here are some useful Netflix features that you may have missed
Here are some useful Netflix features that you may have missed
BCCI vs PCB again? Mani contradicts Ganguly on Asia Cup venue: Report
BCCI vs PCB again? Mani contradicts Ganguly on Asia Cup venue: Report
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News