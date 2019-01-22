Body found in Pune’s Mutha river near Warje

A man’s body washed ashore onto the banks of the Mutha river in Warje on Sunday afternoon. The body was sent for post-mortem to the Sassoon General hospital.

According to the post-mortem report, the victim died due to blunt force trauma (to his head, shoulder, eyes and behind his ears).The police are yet to identify the victim. The man is estimated to have been in the age group of 25-30 years. The body was found without a shirt. According to the police, the body was disposed in the river in order to get rid of evidence from the victim’s body.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Warje Malwadi police station. PS Gaikwad, sub-inspector, Warje police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 16:38 IST