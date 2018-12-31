Bridge collapse in Satara injures eight

Eight people carrying a deceased woman’s body along a bridge in Jaoli village in Satara were injured after the bridge collapsed on Sunday morning.

The injured people were part of a group that were carrying the mortal remains of Krushnabai Changu Kadam, 90, a resident of adjacent Kharoshi village.

The metal bridge maintained by the local Zilla Parishad collapsed around 11:30 am on Sunday and injured eight of the 20-25 mourners.

The injured were rushed to Taldeo primary health centre after which four were moved to Bel Air private hospital in Panchgani for further treatment.

The injured were identified as Ramesh Dhondu Kadam, 40, Ashok Angu Kadam, 55, Ramchandra Sonu Kadam, 60, Ramesh Bhimrao Kadam, 32, who were taken to Panchgani, and Lakshman Parsu Kadam, 66, Vijay Shankar Kadam, 36, Bhimrao Bhagu Kadam, 65 and Rajaram Shankar Kadam, 50, who were released after primary treatment, according to assistant police inspector Jeevan Mane of Medha police station under Satara police jurisdiction.

The deceased woman was being taken from Hanmant Ali area of Kharoshi village to the mangroves across the bridge. The bridge could not handle the weight of the mourners and buckled. The injured fell into the canal over which the bridge was built.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 17:32 IST