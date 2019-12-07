e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

Businessman duped of Rs 50 lakh through online fraud

pune Updated: Dec 07, 2019 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

 A businessman was duped of ₹50,00,000 by an online fraudster who replicated his SIM card and used it to authenticate online transfers to 28 accounts.

Ajit Pralhad Kamble, 39, a resident of Budh vasti in Loni Kalbhor filed the complaint. His company, Finsure Financial Services LLP, is located at Sadashiv peth. The complainant has an account with a prominent bank and was using a phone number issued by a prominent telecom company. The accused managed to get a new SIM card with the same number from the telecom firm, said police.

According to the complainant, the transactions were done between 7 pm on November 26 and 1 pm on November 28.

A case was registered at cyber crime police station on Wednesday and transferred to Khadak police station on Saturday. Through the 28 transactions, a total of ₹50,00,000 was transferred from Kamble’s account. The police are tracking the 28 transactions and holders of the accounts.

A case under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Khadak police station. Inspector (crime) Uttam Chakre of Khadak policie station is investigating the case.

top news
GST rate reductions distorted tax structure, says Nirmala Sitharaman at HTLS
GST rate reductions distorted tax structure, says Nirmala Sitharaman at HTLS
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
‘How clueless’: Manoj Tiwari hits back at Arvind Kejriwal on pollution
‘How clueless’: Manoj Tiwari hits back at Arvind Kejriwal on pollution
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
1 dead, 2 injured in police firing at polling booth in Jharkhand
1 dead, 2 injured in police firing at polling booth in Jharkhand
Rape victim’s body reaches her village in Unnao
Rape victim’s body reaches her village in Unnao
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News