Businessman duped of Rs 50 lakh through online fraud

pune

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 21:46 IST

A businessman was duped of ₹50,00,000 by an online fraudster who replicated his SIM card and used it to authenticate online transfers to 28 accounts.

Ajit Pralhad Kamble, 39, a resident of Budh vasti in Loni Kalbhor filed the complaint. His company, Finsure Financial Services LLP, is located at Sadashiv peth. The complainant has an account with a prominent bank and was using a phone number issued by a prominent telecom company. The accused managed to get a new SIM card with the same number from the telecom firm, said police.

According to the complainant, the transactions were done between 7 pm on November 26 and 1 pm on November 28.

A case was registered at cyber crime police station on Wednesday and transferred to Khadak police station on Saturday. Through the 28 transactions, a total of ₹50,00,000 was transferred from Kamble’s account. The police are tracking the 28 transactions and holders of the accounts.

A case under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Khadak police station. Inspector (crime) Uttam Chakre of Khadak policie station is investigating the case.