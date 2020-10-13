e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Businessman shot at in Pune

Businessman shot at in Pune

Police probe reveals the accused was seen wandering in the area for three days, including Monday.

pune Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Sriram chowk in Hadapsar where the businessman who deals in transport of sand and stone was shot at in Pune on Monday.
Sriram chowk in Hadapsar where the businessman who deals in transport of sand and stone was shot at in Pune on Monday.(RAHUL RAUT/HT)
         

A businessman who deals in transport of sand and stone was shot at by a masked assailant at Shriram chowk, Hadapsar, on Monday morning.

The victim was identified as Mayur Vijay Hande (29), a resident of Handewadi, Pune. He loans tractors and vehicles to transport sand and stones required for construction, according to the police.

“The bullet grazed his face. We are questioning eyewitnesses in the case. The shooting is visible in the CCTV camera footage, but the man had covered his face,” said Ashok Morale, additional commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

There is a possibility of it being a planned attack as the accused was seen wandering in the area for three days, including Monday, according to an officer close to the investigation.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is getting treated while the police are questioning people, including a rickshaw driver who was present when the crime took place, according to the police.

The shell casing could not be immediately recovered as the spot was filled with sand and stones, according to senior inspector Kranti Kumar Patil of Wanowrie police station.

A case under Section 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Wanowrie police station.

top news
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Movie theatres to reopen in UP from October 15. Here are the guidelines
Movie theatres to reopen in UP from October 15. Here are the guidelines
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’
Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In