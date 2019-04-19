Campus connect: Pune’s helping hands reach out with a meal

In a bid to help students from drought-affected parts of the state, a group called Students Helping Hand are providing two-time free meals to atleast 600 students.

The idea of helping fellow students emerged a couple of years back, thanks to Kuldeep Ambekar. He, being the founder president of the group has over the years managed to build a strong network of companies, who through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) are helping the needy students.

“It all started in 2015-2016, when there was severe drought in the state. Many students like me were facing financial issues. I tried to meet several officials of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and get help for the students, but when I realised that government can hardly do anything, I spoke to friends and collected data of drought-affected students from various colleges and sent it to SPPU administration,” said Ambekar, a law student from Marathwada Mitra Mandal college.

Ambekar said that the drought-affected students protested demanding help. “Taking cognizance of the situation, many individuals and organisations came forward and helped the students. Initially, we got funds for 1,500 students for twotime mess membership. The next year, the number of students increased, so we decided to form a group for drought-affected students and hence came into being Students Helping Hand in 2018,” he added. Atleast 600 students mostly from Marathwada and Vidarbha regions who are studying in the city colleges are being helped. Monthly mess membership for two-time meals are given for 400. Also, food prepared directly from the canteen are given to 200 students.

Sandhya Sonawane, secretary of the group said, “We check the background, and other related details, before providing help to the students. Students face issues related to accommodation, food and fees. Apart from food, we also provide hostel facilities at affordable rates in the city. As we are still getting application forms from students with regard to mess membership, we appeal to people to help us in the cause.” Nivruti Tigote from Nanded district studying in SP College said, “Our village in drought-affected. Students Helping Hand is providing twotime meals, so I am able to concentrate on my academics.”

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 18:01 IST