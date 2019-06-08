Cancellation, refund of movie tickets: How a man from Pune lost Rs 50,000 to fraud

An engineer was duped of Rs 50,000 after he called a phone number, which he found through an online search in order to cancel movie tickets, in February. The incident came to light after the man approached the Cyber Crime Cell of Pune police on Friday.

The complaint was filed by Sunil Shrichand Raheja, 49, a resident of Undri at Kodhwa police station. Raheja works as an engineer (technology head) in a multi-national company (MNC).

According to Raheja, the incident took place on February 1. Since he wanted to cancel the movie tickets he logged on to the online ticketing website. He found two numbers on the search engine. He could not get through one number and so he tried calling the other number, however, no one responded. He later got a call from the same number asking if he still needed help,” said PD Devkate, police sub-inspector of Kondhwa police station who is investigating the case.

Raheja, in his complaint said that the caller asked for the last six digits of his account number in order to initiate a refund, which Raheja shared. However, Rs 50,000 was then withdrawn from his account through an online transaction.

A case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c)(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Kondhwa police station.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 15:28 IST