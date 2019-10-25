Cantonment slowest, Kasba peth fastest trend; BJP wins both

pune

The last booth to finish counting at the Food Corporation of India godown in Koregaon Park on Thursday was that of Pune Cantonment’s. On the other hand, one of the earliest sure trends was from Kasba peth.

Indian National Congress’s Ramesh Anandrao Bagwe and Sunil Dnyandev Kamble of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were neck-and-neck through the initial few rounds, before Kamble took a slight lead and maintained it to the end.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate Laxman Arde also managed to poll 10,000 votes in the election. He gained all his votes in the first few rounds, before losing speed.

In Cantonment, in the very first round the members of the Congress raised an objection against an EVM machine. The Congress workers claimed that the “close button” on the first machine was not pressed, according to Neeta Shinde, returning officer, Cantonment constituency.

“As per protocol, such machines have to be taken up at the end of counting with five designated observers + one additional/special observer, but Congress workers insisted that the machine be taken in the second round itself,” said Shinde.

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, who came in to diffuse the situation, said, “The issue of not pressing the closing button is a human error.”

By the time the Cantonment count reached round 12, another confusion arose from within the counting centre. However, it was diffused as well after the Collector arrived and decided to monitor the remainder of the counting process.

One of the other reasons for delay cited by the counting authorities was the high number of candidates. Cantonment constituency had 17 independent candidates along with 11 representatives from political parties.

Kasba peth

Mukta Tilak of BJP won by a margin of over 27,000 votes against Congress’ Arvind Shinde in Kasba peth. The trend in favour of Tilak was clear from the very first round. Vishal Gorakh Dhanwade, an independent candidate from Kasba peth, managed to pull 13,967 votes.

Kasba peth, on the other hand, had 10 candidates including six independent candidate out of which Tilak emerged victorious.

The constituency was stronghold of BJP’s Girish Bapat who was elected five consecutive times before taking up other porfolios. He was the guardian minister of Pune before being elected as the member of Parliament from Pune in the recently concluded general elections. Tilak is the serving Mayor of Pune.

Tilak’s margin was also affected by Ajay Shinde of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) along with the around 14,000 votes pulled by the independent candidates.

