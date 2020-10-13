Covid case fatality rate in PCMC is 1.4 per cent, Pune 2.25 per cent

pune

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 16:51 IST

The case fatality rate in Pimpri-Chinchwad is 1.4 per cent while Pune’s case fatality rate stands at 2.25 per cent. The civic administration says that the fatality ratio in the industrial town is less due to more testing and early tracking of Covid-19 patients.

“More testing and early tracking of patients are two reasons because of which we have managed to keep the case fatality rate low at 1.4 per cent. We are also constantly upgrading our health infrastructure,” said Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

Currently, the case fatality rate of rural Pune is 1.99 per cent.

“There are differences in geographical area and population, that’s why the case fatality rate in Pune is 2.25 per cent. Whether it is PMC or PCMC all Covid warriors are taking great efforts in the fight against the virus,” said Salve.

In PCMC, the first person to be infected with Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection was detected on March 10. Currently, every week PCMC is conducting 26,000 tests.

As of Monday, the Pimpri-Chinchwad has 71 Covid dedicated hospitals and Covid care centres and 6,901 beds are reserved for Covid-19 patients. While it has 1,872 oxygen beds and 714 ICU beds.

In April and May, not many cases were reported although it surged in June, July, August and September.

“We managed to control the increasing Covid case rate from mid-September and now positivity rate is around 15 per cent,” added Salve.

On Monday, 226 people were tested positive for the virus and five deaths were reported which took the total number of positive cases to 81,057 and total deaths to 1,134 in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“Our focus is on bring case fatality rate below 1 per cent. Currently, less new cases are detected which is a good sign. If people continue to follow norms during the upcoming festive season then decline in Covid cases will continue. Still, people need to be careful and take precautions,” he said.

“Even when the positive rate was 21.59 per cent in last week of September the case fatality rate was 1.71 per cent,” he said.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, state health department, said, “The difference between case fatality rate in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad is minimal. Almost PCMC, PMC and rural Pune are on the same line.”