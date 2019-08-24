e-paper
Case filed against corporator for slapping Pune hospital staffer

MNS corporator Sainath Babar allegedly slapped a manager of Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in the city on Monday

pune Updated: Aug 24, 2019 15:21 IST
PTI
PTI
Hindustan Times, Pune
Babar apparently had a dispute with the hospital manager over the bill of a patient from his ward
Babar apparently had a dispute with the hospital manager over the bill of a patient from his ward(HT/PHOTO)
         

A non-cognisable case was registered against a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporator here after he allegedly assaulted an official of a private hospital, police said on Friday.

MNS corporator Sainath Babar allegedly slapped a manager of Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in the city on Monday.

Babar apparently had a dispute with the hospital manager over the bill of a patient from his ward. CCTV footage from the hospital showed Babar getting up from a chair and slapping the manager.

“We have registered a noncognisable offence against Babar under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC,” said a senior official from Wanowrie police station.

A counter-case was also registered against the manager upon Babar’s complaint that the latter abused him.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 15:20 IST

