Caste certificates play spoiler for MBA aspirants in Pune

The Government of Maharashtra has recently passed a resolution to cancel Proforma H for candidates appearing under the reserved category. This has caused difficulty for candidates aspiring to pursue Masters of Business Administration(MBA). In this regard, Pune’s leading management training institutes came together to discuss the facts.

According to Dr Milind Marathe, director, International Institute of Management Science (IIMS), Chinchwad, a part of the flagship group of Yashaswi Education Society, “There was no announcement of the Government resolution in the media nor were the students aware of the move. There are close to 50,000 candidates who belong to the reserved category. Most of these students do not possess the ‘caste validity certificate’ because it is not required for graduation. Until the last academic year( 2017-2018), there was a facility of filling-in the Proforma-H form which allowed aspirants to submit the caste validity certificate. This year, 98,000 students appeared for the common entrance test(CET) and according to the directors of the institution, only 32,000 students have applied for MBA. This shows that there are more students under the reserved quota and they have not applied because have not been able to get a valid caste certificate. Many may not apply for MBA under the open category as the fees are higher.”

State common entrance test cell under the directorate of technical education(DTE), Mumbai has published revised schedule of admission process for MBA 2018-19 on June 19, 2018.

As per the revised schedule, aspiring candidates can go for document verification till June 28 2018. It is mandatory to submit caste validity certificate and non-creamy layer certificate during the document verification process. Those candidates who do not possess the required documents have to submit a receipt as proof that they have applied to get the documents and the same has to be uploaded to the system. Based on the submissions, the merit list of all eligible candidates will be published on June 29. The Government resolution states that candidates can submit their grievances on June 30 and July 1 at the facilitation centres.

The aspirants must submit the required documents with the stipulated time, failing which all the reserved category aspirants will be converted to open category and will have to pay fees as much as the open category students pay. This is on the higher side.

The students under the reserved category are given 4 to 5 days to get the required documents. The students of HSC science stream and professional courses can easily get the caste validity certificate through the verification system but there is no such facility made available for arts, commerce and other equivalent graduations. Given the situation, MBA aspirants may get deprived of admission. Concerned candidates and parents are demanding solution to the problem. Many feel that at least 3 to 4 months should have been given for this documentation work.

The directors of International Institute of Management Science (IIMS)suggest that State common entrance test cell under the directorate of technical education(DTE), Mumbai should look into the matter sympathetically for the benefit of reserved category students. They appealed that a solution must be made available before July 1, 2018, for the benefit of the students. The final merit list will be displayed on July 1, 2018.