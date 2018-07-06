CCTV catches 3 stealing 48 mobile tower batteries

Pune Three men were captured on closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras stealing batteries from a mobile tower at Sadhu Vaswani Chowk in Pune.

A total of 48 batteries were stolen from the tower within 30 minutes in broad daylight on July 1. The incident came to light when the complainant checked the CCTV footage of the area.

The complaint in the matter was filed by Satish Nehe, a resident of the area located along the Katraj-Kondhwa road. Nehe retrieved the CCTV footage of the incident.

The batteries were stolen from atop Ranka Apartments, Sukhsagar Terrace, Sadhu Vaswani Road near the General Police Office of Pune.

The total cost of the batteries was estimated to be Rs 1,20,000, according to the police.

A case under Section 379 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bundgarden police station against the three unidentified men. Police sub inspector AR Pathan of Bundgarden police station is investigating the case.

There have been multiple cases of batteries being stolen by people from mobile towers in the dark of the night in the earlier months.