Celebrate Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on Apr 14 by staying at home, reading books written by him: Leaders

pune

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 18:53 IST

Dalit leaders have appealed to citizens to celebrate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14 at home instead of visiting public places.

Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary is celebrated in Maharashtra and across the country by visiting various places related to him and paying homage. Police too put in diversions in place across the city in order to facilitate movement of people to the areas on that particular day. However, considering the Covid-19 pandemic, leaders have asked people to celebrate the birth anniversary at home.

RPI leader and Union minister for social justice Ramdas Athwale issued a press statement, saying, “Considering the present situation, citizens must remain at home. If people come out to celebrate and do not follow social distancing norms, it would create problems. Residents can hoist a flag at their homes on the 14th and prepare sweets and celebrate it indoors. Many festivals too have been cancelled during this period and hence, it is necessary to cancel the rallies and marches on April 14.”

Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also appealed to the residents through social media to celebrate the birth anniversary at homes.

Mahila Utkarsha Prathishthan’s Utkarsha Shelke said,“The birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar should be celebrated by reading books. During this lockdown, it would be better to remain at home and read the books written by Dr Ambedkar. Activists can circulate such literature on social media so that people can read it on their mobile phones.”