Centre includes Pune rivers Mula, Mutha in its waterways project

The Centre has chosen Pune city as one of the beneficiaries of the National Waterways project, said member of parliament Anil Shirole, adding that Mula and Mutha rivers will be added to the list of the Centre’s National Waterways plan. With this, the proposal for water transport within the city has moved another step ahead and is now closer to reality.

According to Shirole, Union minister for water transport, Nitin Gadkari during the ongoing budget session of Parliament, asked officials of the ministry to include Mula and Mutha in the National Waterways plan.

“After the state government forwarded the proposal to the Centre, it has taken cognizance of the proposal and the process to include Pune in the list has begun,” said Shirole, while speaking to reporters on Sunday.

Shirole said the inclusion of Mula and Mutha in the waterways plan will help provide an alternative to the city’s existing transport system. “Other key project such as river rejuvenation and riverfront development will work in tune with the project,” said Shirole.

Earlier, during his visit to the city, Gadkari had strongly backed water transport in Pune. “The Centre has already started working on ten rivers in the country. If the Maharashtra government issues a no objection certificate (NOC), Mula and Mutha rivers can be added to the project for water transport,” said Gadkari, in August 2017.

Following Gadkari’s suggestion, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) also began exploring the feasibility of waterways in the city as an alternate transport medium.

The civic chief Kunal Kumar had earlier said that: “The Union minister has suggested a good concept of waterways in Mula and Mutha river. There are some issues but PMC will try to explore this concept. As suggested by the minister, PMC will request guardian minister Girish Bapat to call the meeting with various agencies like irrigation and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The meeting will discuss the possibilities of the project.”

Meanwhile, after missing deadlines on two occasions earlier, the government has given yet another deadline for the appointment of a consultant for the conservation project of Mula and Mutha rivers.