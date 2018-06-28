Chain snatchers target women on Vat Purnima: Pune registers 12 cases in 3 hours

Married women who were out to celebrate Vat Purnima were targeted by chain snatchers in Pune on Wednesday. Within three hours, between 8 am and 11am on Wednesday, 12 women were robbed of their gold necklaces. Most of these women were married and were wearing gold mangalsutras (necklaces considered to be a symbol of married women).

Among the 12 cases, four cases are registered at Sangvi, two at Chatuhshrungi, two at Bharati Vidyapeeth, and one each at Market Yard, Shivajinagar, Lashkar and Kondhwa police stations.

While the victims are in the age group of 28-38 years, the victim in the Shivajinagar case is a 55-year-old, whereas one of the four victims in Sangvi is a 67-year-old.

Of the 12 cases, six are in zone 3 of Pune police, headed by Ganesh Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 3.

Four of the twelve cases are in zone 2 of Pune police headed by Pravin Mundhe, DCP, zone 2. While one case is in zone 1 under DCP Basaraj Teli, one is registered in zone 4 under DCP Deepak Sakore.

Assistant police inspector PM Khatke is investigating the case in Shivajinagar while API Gade is investigating the case in the Lashkar police station.

Police sub-inspector (SPI) SA Bagul of the Sangvi police station is investigating the four cases in Sangvi. API DS Shinde is investigating the cases at the Chatuhshrungi police station. PSI MS Bhosale of the Market Yard police station is investigating the case at his police station whereas PSI DR Mohite is investigating the two cases at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. PSI SP Shinde of the Kondhwa police station is investigating the case registered at the Kondhwa police station.