Chandrapur boy tops JEE Advanced

Maharashtra’s Kartikey Gupta topped the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Adv) test, the results of which were declared on Friday by IIT Roorkee that conducted the examination.

JEE Adv is the qualifying test for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Of 1.6 lakh students who took the test, 38,705 qualified for admissions.

Gupta, a student from Ballarpur in Chandrapur district, trained at a residential programme of the Allen coaching institute in Andheri for the past two years. He said his interest in the test’s subjects was key to success.

“I was always calm during the examination and was driven by my curiosity of the subjects,” said Gupta, who scored a total of 346 out of 372.

The topper, who did his schooling in Ballarpur, now wants to pursue computer science at IIT-Bombay.

Gupta’s older brother is also a computer engineer from the Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT) at Andheri. Gupta’s father is an executive at a paper manufacturing firm.

The topper from the other backward castes - non-creamy layer, persons with disability category was also from the state. Vedant Borkar, a visually challenged student, scored the highest marks in the country in this category.

Adithya Bhaskar and Ankit Kumar Misra, both from Mumbai, are among the five toppers from the IIT-Bombay zone.

