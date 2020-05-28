e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Chemical leak from tanker causes panic in Pune

Chemical leak from tanker causes panic in Pune

According to the officials, the chemical-laden tanker was coming from Panvel in Navi Mumbai and heading towards adjoining Satara district in western Maharashtra.

pune Updated: May 28, 2020 13:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Pune, Maharashtra
Fumes of the chemical/acid caused soar throat and irritation, which led to panic among people around.
Fumes of the chemical/acid caused soar throat and irritation, which led to panic among people around.(HT photo/ Representive image)
         

A chemical leaked from a tanker near Chandani Chowk here on Wednesday night, causing panic in the area, Fire Brigade officials said.

According to the officials, the chemical-laden tanker was coming from Panvel in Navi Mumbai and heading towards adjoining Satara district in western Maharashtra.

When it reached near Chandani Chowk on the Mumbai- Bengaluru highway, on outskirts of Pune city, on Wednesday night, a leak from the tanker was noticed, they said.

“Some sort of acid or chemical started oozing out from the tanker and started turning into vapour once it touched the road.

Also read: ‘It turned into a fog’: Locals recount Vizag gas leak in which 11 were killed

“Fumes of the chemical/acid caused soar throat and irritation, which led to panic among people around. The stench of the acid spread in adjoining areas,” said a Fire Brigade officer.

The tanker could not be moved from the road as its tyres had got air-locked, he said.

“To stop the acid spread on the highway, we diverted its flow towards soil on the roadside. Officials of the chemical firm concerned have been summoned with another tanker to transfer the acid,” he said.

tags
top news
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan near 8,000-mark, death toll at 179
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan near 8,000-mark, death toll at 179
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s up by 546%
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s up by 546%
‘Parties involved to decide’: UN on Trump’s offer to mediate on LAC tension
‘Parties involved to decide’: UN on Trump’s offer to mediate on LAC tension
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
Govt dealt another blow: Chidambaram as RBI bonds scheme stopped
Govt dealt another blow: Chidambaram as RBI bonds scheme stopped
Covid-19: How India’s lockdown is different, what GDP contraction means
Covid-19: How India’s lockdown is different, what GDP contraction means
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In