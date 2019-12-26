Chintamani prolific on damp surface; confirm presence in Varroc Cup semis

pune

Unexpected rain dampened the playing surface and the energy of quite a few young cricketers during the Varroc Cup U-12 2019 at the Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy Ground on Thursday. The surprise light shower embraced the city on the night of Christmas, leaving the cricket pitch and outfield wet before the final group stage fixtures of the tournament. Under a heavy cloud cover, the matches commenced after a 90-minute delay, when the umpires deemed the surface fit for play.

Under the overcast conditions, Chintamani Nimhan Academy obliterated Sports Pack Academy in their Group C encounter. Sports Park Academy were bowled out after scoring just 45 runs. The Chintamani bowlers were outstanding on the damp pitch and were able to unsettle the Sports Park batting order quite early in the game. At the end of the day, Chintamani emerged with a convincing 9-wicket victory which also confirmed their passage into the semi-finals of the tournament.

Four Chintamani bowlers were able to pick-up two wickets each as the team had five different wicket takers, with some even managing to get a few maiden overs. After giving away just 11 runs in 3 overs, picking up 2 wickets in the process, Parth Dave was the bowler who gave away the most runs. Sports Pack Academy lost two wickets inside the 10-run mark. Opener Abhinav Kengar was dismissed in a caught-and-bowled by Nilam Memane while number three Javed Saleem was sent back to the pavilion after he hit Ronav Malve’s delivery straight into the hands of Arjun Ingle.

The colossal collapse of Sports Pack came after the dismissal of their skipper Rohit Chavan. With 17 runs on the board, Sports Pack were 3 wickets down. Fast bowler Parth Dave’s delivery was completely misjudged by Om Kalate and the ball hit the wickets, piling more problems for Sports Pack. Mehek Mulla and Sarthak Waghmare were the next players dismissed as Sports Pack lost 6 wickets at the start of the tenth over.

Things went from bad to worse as they were left with just two wickets after making just 22 runs. A glimmer of hope came through Rudra Patil, who was Sports Pack’s highest scorer with 11 runs to his name. Patil was never dismissed, but his teammates could not take the pressure, as they were all-out after scoring 45 runs.

Chintamani Nimhan Academy were able to keep their nerves and did not emulate their opponent’s performance. They did lose an early wicket when Apurva Dhage was sent back to the stands by Om Kalate, but that was the only Sports Pack were able to nab. Chintamani skipper Aditya Shinde scored an unbeaten 24, while all-rounder Parth Dave scored 10 to give their side a very comfortable victory.

In the other encounter, Virag Academy defeated MSG Academy by 9-wickets. Virag were able to restrict their opponents to a score which was below 100. Chasing a target of 91, Virag won the match with 9 wickets and 34 balls to spare. While it was a good day for teams batting second, the charm did not work for Now Fit Academy, who lost to Sportive Academy. The latter posted an impressive target of 114, losing just 2 wickets in the process. Now Fit was bowled out after making just 71 runs.

Results:

Now Fit Academy 71 all out in 18 overs (Tanish Rawat 23 (31b), Arjun Chheda 15 (24b), Varad Loni 3-11) lost to Sportive Academy 113 for 2 in 20 overs (Krishna Deshmukh 49 (68b), Veer Chordia 24 (31b), Tushet Tulsyan 1-24)

Result - Sportive Academy won by 42 runs.

MSG Academy 90 all out in 20 overs (Samyak Firodiya 31 (44b), Harshil Sawant 19 (22b), Chandrashekhar 4-20) lost to Virag Academy 94 for 1 in 15.2 overs (Siddharth Surgond 39 (49b), Samyak Sahasrabuddhe 20 (40b), Harshil Sawant 1-13)

Result - Virag Academy won by 9 wickets.

Sports Pack Academy 45 all out in 19.5 overs (Rudra Patil 11 (24b), Shadab Mujawar 9 (25b), Nilam Memane 2-6) lost to Chintamani Nimhan Academy 46 for 1 in 9.1 overs (Aditya Shinde 24 (34b), Parth Dave 10 (15b), Om Kalate 1-11)

Result - Chintamani Nimhan Academy won by 9 wickets.

HK Bounce 75 for 6 in 16 overs (Harshal 25 (23b), Amogh Edlabadkar 12 (20b), Pruthviraj Bhangire 1-5) lost to Virag Academt 99 for 2 in 16 overs (Jawardhan Dedge 44 (50b), Siddharth Surgond 39 (43b), Harshal 1-25)

Result - Virag Academy won by 24 runs.

Semi-finals:

Varroc-Vengsarkar (A) vs Virag Academy

Club of Maharashtra vs Chintamani Nimhan Academy