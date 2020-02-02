e-paper
Home / Pune News / City consultancy, Delhi-based skill university booked in cheating case

City consultancy, Delhi-based skill university booked in cheating case

pune Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:09 IST
A Pune-based institute and a Delhi-based have been booked for cheating over allegations of operating without the required permission from the University Grant Commission (UGC).

The two organisations are a Delhi-based skill university, and Neeta Training and Consultancy Services, located at Jagtap Dairy chowk in Pimple Nilakh.

Neeta Parate, owner of the Neeta Training and Consultancy Services said, “A two-member committee from the University Grant Commission visited our office on Saturday. I have given them all the required documents. We had a year-long affiliation with the Delhi-based skill university but we did not offer any courses that were run there. In fact, the complainant had come to us, enquiring about a post graduate diploma course in business management. We told him that we only offer training courses for pre-primary school teachers and do not offer the particular course he asked about. We will write to the university regarding this case.”

Bhushan Patwardhan, vice-chairman, University Grants Commission, has said that he will look into the allegations and respond. His response is awaited.

The complaint in the matter has been lodged by a man named Abhishake Subhash Haridas, 37, a resident of Anchal Housing Society in Kothrud at Wakad police station.

“The complainant works in this field. He came across a person who had claimed to have earned a PhD from the Delhi-based skill university. The complainant found an affiliated organisation in Pune, which is Neeta Training and Consultancy Services, and tried to get a degree from there and then filed a complaint,” said assistant police inspector Avinash Pawar of Wakad police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Section 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the two institutes at Wakad police station that comes under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

