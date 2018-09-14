Pune civic bodies’ immersion tanks in place to give devotees non-polluting option

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) has announced its preparations for the immersion (visarjan) day of the 10-day Ganesh festival which begins on Thursday, September 13.

PCMC has schedule the immersion of 500 idols in the Mula, Pavana and Indrayani rivers, which flow through the business hub, on the first day of immersion, Friday, September 21.

Dilip Gawade, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “We have the immersion spots ready. Also deployed is the fire brigade staff at the ghat section This year, we have constructed 32 immersion tanks in different parts of the city to discourage residents from immersing idols in the river.”

However,all 47 ghat/immersion spots are ready for immersions in all eight zones. Along with this, PCMC has installed 60 ‘nirmalya kalash’ (disposal of offerings) at several places.

Civil administration and police machinery, meanwhile, has made all necessary arrangements for the smooth passage of the idols. CCTV cameras are ready with surveillance the procession procedure.In view of the peaceful procession police have deployed more staff on Friday along ghat for security. The administration has engaged 100 personnel for supervision at the civic immersion tanks.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 16:53 IST