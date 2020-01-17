Civic chief Rao leads late-night raids to ensure city clean for Swachh Sarvekshan ranking

pune

Jan 17, 2020

To clamp down on illegal hawkers and secure a good Swachh Sarvekshan ranking, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Saurabh Rao has conducted late night raids to evict traders illegally occupying public property.

Rao, along with his team of officers from various departments has been on the road the past few days and will continue to do so till January 31, to ensure that the city leaves its best impression on the Central government’s Swachh Sarvekshan team.

The team of civic officials has been visiting chronic “trouble” spots in the city in terms of cleanliness, which include areas near slums. Offenders who dirty the city and are caught in the act are penalised on the spot.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, head of the solid waste management department, said, “Every night, for the past 10 days, the commissioner, additional commissioner, myself and other concerned officers are out at night to inspect the work by our staff and also to track the offenders like hawkers who are found to keep trash outside their shops. Also during the raids we penalise the offenders on the spot and also clear the trash immediately.”

Molak also said that one team by the Central government has already visited the city and inspected it for cleanliness. The second team has arrived in the city and a third team will visit the by the end of this month. So this surprise night raid will continue till this month end.

On January 15, PMC commissioner inspected areas around Warje-Karvenagar ward at Gotiram Bhiaiyya chowk and found pan (betel leaf) trash and stains at a few stalls, following which he ensured that the vendor cleaned the area. Till date the civic body has collected over Rs 1.5 crores from 47 thousand people who were found spitting on the streets, added Molak.

Molak also added that in view of the Swachh Sarvekshan the civic staff has been ordered to carry out sweeping in the city two times a day, once in the morning and then again in the evening.

“These surprise raids will also help to make sure that the staff is following the orders. We will make sure that this time the city gets first rank in the Swachh Sarvekshan.”

According to Molak, the civic body staffs not just from the solid waste management department but other departments as well, have also been engaged with the Swachh Sarvekshan duties. Since January 2, the civic body has processed 2,900 tonne of waste.

During the 2019 survey, the city slipped to 37th position in cities with over one lakh population and in 2018 it had secured the 10th position among the cleanest cities in the country.