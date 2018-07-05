Class 10 student commits suicide over suspension from Pune school

A 15-year-old Class 10 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya - 2 committed suicide by jumping into a quarry on Tuesday night. The student was identified as Shubham Sarvade, a resident of Dehu road.

His death was recorded as an accidental death at Dehu road police station of Pune rural police. Head constable Shyam Shinde is investigating the matter.

The body was found in the stone quarry in Vitthalnagar of Dehu road. “Shubham used to attend tuitions near the quarry. After the tuitions, he told his friends that he was going to answer the nature’s call, went over the edge and jumped into the quarry. His friends raised an alarm. We could not find his body in the night. A team of national disaster relief force (NDRF) found his body in the morning,” said Shinde.

The suicide note recovered from his belongings blamed a suspension letter that was issued by the school principal.

“The teacher had caught him and a few other students abusing each other during a fight. The principal issued a suspension letter till July 7 to four boys,” Shinde said.

“I had to stand in front of teachers all day. I'm ending my life,” the note read.His father, who works as a contract labourer at a bus depot, found the note in one of his notebooks.