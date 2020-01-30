Class 2 student collapses while playing in Pune school, dies

pune

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 20:08 IST

A Class 2 student collapsed while playing hopscotch at her school premises in Chikhali on Thursday morning. The girl, 8, is a resident of Jadhavwadi area of Chikhali.

The child was student of Abhinav High School in Chikhali and was playing hopscotch when she collapsed in the early morning physical training period at the school, according to the police.

“She fainted while playing during the school hours. Her body was taken for post-mortem but the cause of death is yet to be declared by the doctors. They have preserved the viscera,” said senior police inspector Satish Mane of Chikhali police station.

The child’s father works as a labourer while her mother is a housewife. The child did not have a known history of medical problems, according to the parent’s statement to the police. Her death has been recorded in an accidental death report at Chikhali police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction.