Co-op banks ramp up cyber security as RBI’s March 31 deadline nears

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:15 IST

PUNE: Cooperative banks in Pune have started complying with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines to initiate cyber-security measures before the March 31 deadline, Vidyadhar Anaskar, president, Maharashtra Urban Cooperative Bank Federation has said.

In view of the Rs. 94 crore online theft at Cosmos bank two years ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on December 31, 2019, had issued guidelines to all urban cooperative banks to strengthen their cyber security.

This directive made it mandatory for the cooperative sector banks to comply with the guidelines ending March 31.

Anaskar said, “Most banks in Maharashtra are responding positively to the directives issued by the RBI. Our federation is also helping these banks to enhance their cyber security.”

Accordingly, the cyber crime department of the Pune police has also asked the banks to further boost their critical cyber security infrastructure and comply with the directions.

Any delay in compliance of the directives will result in strict action by the RBI and concerned agencies as the directives have been issued to protect the deposits of the bank customers, said cyber crime officials,

The RBI has suggested a four-step security structure to be put in place by the banks. The first being creation of basic cyber security infrastructure; second, the banks must take extra precaution and care of the account holders using net banking transactions.Third, there should be strict security arrangement for those banks engaged in high internet usage and ATM switch facilities and the fourth being those banks engaged in sharing data centres with other banks, must concentrate on strengthening their security.

The RBI does not give permission to conduct internet banking to those banks whose turnover is less than Rs 25 crore.

Police inspector Jayram Paigude of the cyber crime police station said, “The banks must immediately update their security so that online predators don’t target and siphon off the money. It is seen that cooperative banks don’t pay attention towards cyber security and hence, this is a very vital component of their security which must be addressed at the earliest. We have also issued directions to them. The cooperative banks must immediately comply with the RBI order.”