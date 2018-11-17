Cold winds from north leave Pune at chilly 11.8 deg C

The minimum temperature, early on Friday morning in Pune, was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius, a two-degree drop from the 13.9 deg C recorded on Tuesday, November 14.

According to the India meteorological department (IMD), the current dip in temperatures is a result of cold winds blowing from the north of the country and is likely to continue. IMD forecast a maximum of 32 deg C in the city for the next seven days.

Hill station Mahabaleshwar, normally a bellwether for measuring winter temperatures in the state, continued to be warmer than Pune, with a minimum of 16 deg C on Friday morning.

IMD Pune has forecast the possibility of heavy to light rainfall between November 18 and November 20 over the Konkan and some parts of middle (madhya) Maharashtra.

With temperatures going down, air quality in the city also witnessed a decline, according to the System of air quality, weather forecasting and research (Safar). Shivajinagar and Hadapsar recorded a particulate matter reading for 2.5 micrometres (PM 2.5), of 194 and 158, respectively, both above the moderate level.

According to the IMD, on Friday, Nashik was as cold as Pune at 11.8 deg C; minimum temperatures for cities were: Jalgaon at 12 deg C; Sangli at 14.2 deg Cel; and Satara at 14.4 deg Cel.

