Colleges open up their gates as students group up to study for upcoming exams

As regular lectures come to an end amid this exam season, city colleges have opened their gates to students and transformed it into public study spaces, from empty classrooms, libraries to gardens.

With the pressure rising, most students opined that group study was the best way to prepare and do well in exams while keeping the pressure at bay.

18-year-old Santosh Maruti Kolhe, first-year bachelors in Arts student of Fergusson College, originally from Ahmednagar feels that he performs better after discussing the subject with his friends, as it also takes the stress off.

“I stay as a paying guest here, and getting my own space and a calm atmosphere to study is not easy. However, in the library and open classrooms, I can get that. I have also signed up at the Desai Library near Shaniwar Wada.”

“But, when you are studying alone, you cant clear the last minute doubts you have or battle with the creeping lethargy after a point of time.

“Studying with my friends is a great help, because they keep me on my toes, without having to take any pressure. Honestly, for me, the few hours that I have studied with my friends, paid off much more than the slogging done alone,” said Kolhe.

Agreeing to same, 19-year-old Tejashri Shende, a second-year BCom student ofNowrosjee Wadia College, said,“At home, when you are studying at your own time and pace, there is hardly much room for healthy competition, and the doubts also remain unclear. On the contrary, in group-study, it works like a healthy game, where you help your friend to understand a concept better and vice versa.”

Most examinations in colleges, under Savitribai Phule Pune University having begun in March which will come to an end in the first week of April.

However, at College of Engineering Pune (COEP), exams are to be held by the end of the month, most students are spending their time, in hostel study rooms, or college libraries.

“Most of us have projects to complete, for which we need to be on campus. While for some branches, classes are still on, more or less, all the classrooms are open till late hours for students to study. Even the library stays open late,” said 24-year-old Utkarsha Sonawne, Mtech automotive engineering student.

“The best way to study is completely personal I believe and at the end of the day, if you are focused enough, then any space is good for exam preparation. I personally like to balance secluded preparation in a library with group discussions later, as both have their advantages,” addedShende.