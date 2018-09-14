‘Combined effort will help India with solid waste management,’ says bio-gas expert P Shanmugam

Senior principal scientist P Shanmugam of theCentral Leather Research Institute (CSIR-CLRI), a bio-gas expert, believes that India, the true inventor of bio-gas, has been lagging behind and needs to gear up to excel in the area. Speaking about the situation of solid waste management in the country,he stresses on the need to fill the gaps between research and ground-level implementation. Excerpts:

Where does India stand with respect to solid waste management through bio-gas production?

India began to look at the production of bio-gas on a large scale for the reduction of greenhouse emission, while also making profits on the sides by the utilisation of waste. Now, the outlook has to be evolved to create more sustainable and economically-viable bio-gas plants that can truly tackle the issue. The problem with India is that despite being the inventors, we have not followed our invention through to the best possible outcomes.

Elaborate on how India has not followed through?

The origin of bio-gas is India, Maharashtra to be precise. Indians realised the wealth hidden in their waste and began to utilise its benefits much earlier to the European countries. But now India has not really been able to follow through and bring up better and larger technologies in the sector.

What is the reason and a possible solution?

Both, the reason and the solution is through a combined effort by the researchers, government officials, policy makers and entrepreneurs. One of the major reasons for the lacunae in the system is that each and every agency is working in isolation and so the outcome has not had a substantial collective impact.

Any recent project you are working on with respect to this sector?

Currently, we are working on creating a bio-refinery through which we can produce valuable materials out of the bio-gas residue. This will ensure optimum utilisation of the waste by producingbiodiesel, bio-ethanol, biohydrogen and biomethane from Industrial and municipal organic solid and liquid wastes. This will not only aid in green house gas emission reduction, but also power generation at several fronts. Through this, waste becomes a crude substance. Based in a plant at Ranipet,Tamil Nadu, a total of Rs 1.2 crore has been invested in it, and will soon be launched in January 2019.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 17:07 IST