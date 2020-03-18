Compulsory 24-hr quarantine at Lohegaon airport for international passengers

pune

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:27 IST

Effective from Thursday, all international passengers arriving at the Lohegaon international airport will be institutionally quarantined at the premises compulsorily for 24 hours, as per the Airports Authority of India (AAI) directives.

Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune divisional commissioner, said, “So far, we had been screening international passengers who arrived at the airport and those found with symptoms were sent to Naidu Hospital. Those who did not display any symptoms were sent home and told to undergo self quarantine for 24 hours. However, we are changing the process from Thursday by institutionally quarantining every passenger for 24 hours. Post screening, if they do not show any symptoms, they’ll be allowed to go home.”

Kuldeep Singh, Pune airport director, said, “The airport staff has been cleaning the entire airport terminal building after every international flight arrives. All counters, lifts, escalators, railings, glass screens, windows, door handles and the entire area is cleaned for the safety of passengers so that the infection does not spread. Currently, we only have one international flight arriving from Dubai.”

A total of 10 flights arrive per week from Dubai, usually in the morning. On an average 100 to 150 passengers travel per flight. The Maharashtra government health department has made necessary screening and examination arrangements within the Lohegaon airport premises for the passengers.