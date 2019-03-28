Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress HQ in Pune lonely as party workers await the ‘name’

With 26 days remaining for the Pune constituency to vote in the Lok Sabha polls, there is a growing uneasiness among Congress party workers.

With uncertainty of candidature looming, Congress party workers have been gathering outside the 79-year-old Congress Bhavan for the past two weeks, in anticipation of an announcement; only to be met with disappointment.

While multiple names have been doing the rounds, Arvind Shinde and Mohan Joshi are the front runners for the seat, it emerged on Wednesday.

While Shinde is currently a party corporator, Joshi is a former Member of the Legislative Council, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Pune, back in 1999.

The other possible candidates are Praveen Gaikwad of the Sambhaji Brigade and Abhay Chhajed, former city unit Congress chief.

While tension continues to brew Prithviraj Chavan, senior Congress leader said, “The announcement will happen soon and it will come from Delhi.” Chavan was earlier asked to contest the Pune seat, for which he expressed reluctance. Meanwhile, Congress has flagged off preparations for polls by holding meetings with various communities.

Congress leaders of the city met with members of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Peasants and Workers Party to discuss campaign related issues on Wednesday.

Ramesh Bagwe, city Congress unit chief and Shinde from Congress; Vandana Chavan and Chetan Tupe from the NCP were present for the meeting on Wednesday. As a part of campaign preparations, the Congress has appointed members in-charge of the six assembly segments. These members will coordinate with the block presidents, who will, in turn, coordinate with booth-level workers.

