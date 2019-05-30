1st batch of B Tech students receive training completion certificate at NDA convocation ceremony held in Pune

The convocation ceremony of 136th National Defence Academy (NDA) course was held at Habibullah Hall, NDA on Wednesday. The first batch of B Tech comprising 32 naval cadets, also received training completion certificate of three years and will be conferred with the degrees after completion of balance one year of training at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

The chief guest was Air Marshal Ajit Shankar Rao Bhonsle (retd) member, Union Public Service Commission.

A total of 251 cadets were conferred the degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University which included 55 cadets from Science stream, 114 cadets from Computer Science stream and 82 cadets from Arts stream. Seven cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme.

Cadets display various skills during the tattoo show organised at the convocation ceremony of 136th National Defence Academy (NDA) course on Wednesday. ( Milind Saurkar/HT Photo )

Air Marshal IP Vipin, Commandant, National Defence Academy addressed the gathering, then, the academic report of Spring Term-2019 was presented. The chief guest in his convocation address congratulated the cadets of the passing out course for undergoing the training with dedication and hard work.

He emphasised on the role of technology in armed forces and their importance in shaping India. He also motivated the future military leaders to carry forward the professionalism, ethos imbibed at the academy towards the service of the nation.

Rear Admiral SK Grewal, deputy commandant and chief instructor, presented the vote of thanks.

(From left ) Khilanand Sahu, A Kumar, SKS Chauhan and DS Deo during the convocation ceremony. ( Milind Saurkar/HT Photo )

Awards

COAS trophy- Battalion Cadet Adjutant K Sahu, won the Commandant’s Silver Medal and Chief of Army Staff trophy for standing first in Science stream

CNS trophy- Battalion Cadet Captain SKS Chauhan got the Commandant’s Silver Medal and the Chief of Naval Staff trophy for standing first in Computer Science stream.

CAS trophy- Battalion Cadet Captain A Kumar bagged the Commandant’s Silver Medal and the Chief of Air Staff trophy for standing first in Arts stream.

Cadet DS Deo won the Commandants’ Silver Medal for standing first in B Tech (till 3rd year of course).

First Published: May 30, 2019 14:35 IST