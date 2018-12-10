Cops, residents hold meeting on increasing theft cases in Pashan

In the wake of recent robbery incidents in housing societies of Baner and Pashan , a team of Chaturshrungi police met residents to address their safety concerns and share security measures.

There are 55 societies along the Baner Pashan Link road and around 100 members of housing societies attended the meeting with the police where Dayanand Dhone, senior inspector, Chaturshrungi police station, discussed security concerns of residents and answered their queries.

This meeting was attended by PSI traffic Sangram Pargewar, Rahul Kokate, local politician, Prahalad Saikar, Rajendra Chuttar, resident, Baner Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust.

“We discussed details about how the police could help us maintain better security,” said Manish Sharma, resident and member of the Baner Pashan link road. During the interaction key points were discussed like vigilance pointers, precautions to be taken by watchmen and residents, use of hooters, sirens to deter miscreants, increase in patrolling by police and security guards, looking at parking and traffic issues and importance of why housing society should check identity cards of visitors.

“The police told us install safety door in flats and to avoid padlocks besides giving training to security guards and coordinating with other society guards,” said Ravindra Sinha, resident and secretary, Baner Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust.

“We have been conducting night patrolling in Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Bhosalenagar and we found that 75 per cent of the security guards sleep during night duty. Also, we want to assure residents that we are there to help them and there is no need to fear about the recent house break-in cases as the theft happened in houses which were closed. These meetings are to create awareness among residents and we want to work along with the residents help,” said Dhone.

The residents have been asking for a permanent posting of a police chowky with daily night patrolling besides forming a Whatsapp group of citizens and police to help reach out better.

“The police have agreed to send a formal advisory to all the societies, drafted on it’s letterhead, asking security to be vigilante enough and other guidelines to follow,” added Manish.

On behalf of corporators of area Rahul Kokate promised funds to install CCTV at different sensitive points of BPLR and have automatic barricades.

