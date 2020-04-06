e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Coronavirus update: 64K migrant workers housed in relief camps in Pune

Coronavirus update: 64K migrant workers housed in relief camps in Pune

The district administration has set up 114 residential camps, while the sugarcane cooperatives have set up 571 camps.

pune Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Migrant labourers stay in a shelter provided by PMC at Gogate Mahanagar Palika Schoo at Narayan Peth in Pune, India, on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Migrant labourers stay in a shelter provided by PMC at Gogate Mahanagar Palika Schoo at Narayan Peth in Pune, India, on Monday, March 30, 2020. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, on Sunday, said that the district administration has made arrangements for 64,032 migrant labourers in a total of 685 relief camps in the district.

The district administration has set up 114 residential camps, while the sugarcane cooperatives have set up 571 camps.

Mhaisekar also claimed that a total of 1.18 lakh workers have been provided meals.

The commissioner further said that instructions have been issued to all district collectors and municipal commissioners to start the distribution of an essentials kit designated for daily wage workers and migrants.

“The kit has 10 items wherein social organizations , NGOs and philanthropists have donated for the cause,” he said.

The 21-day nation-wide lockdown has hit the sugar industry adversely in Maharashtra with an inordinate delay in the harvesting of almost 10 lakh metric tonnes of sugarcane. due to a lack of labour.

This has jeopardised the production of more than one lakh metric tonnes of sugar.

tags
top news
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
Covid-19: 14 more coronavirus positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
Covid-19: 14 more coronavirus positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
Covid-19: Mumbai Hospital declared containment zone, medics test positive
Covid-19: Mumbai Hospital declared containment zone, medics test positive
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news