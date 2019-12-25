e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Pune News / Corporator asks PMC to restore water supply on day of solar eclipse; civic body says closure to be implemented as planned

Corporator asks PMC to restore water supply on day of solar eclipse; civic body says closure to be implemented as planned

pune Updated: Dec 25, 2019 21:36 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

Corporator Manjushree Khardekar appealed to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to stop the scheduled water pipeline repairs on Thursday and provide water supply to the city area against the backdrop of a solar eclipse on December 26.

As per the schedule, PMC has planned a shutdown of the water supply to the entire city for maintenance repairs every month to ensure smooth water supply to citizens. However, Khardekar wrote a letter to the PMC mayor Murlidhar Mohol to postpone the maintenance work to another day because of the solar eclipse on Thursday.

VJ Kulkarni, head of water works, PMC, stated that it is a planned closure of the entire water supply and it will be carried out as planned.  “It is a major shutdown at the very source, at Khadakwasla. The water pumping machines have been running non-stop for more than six weeks, and the last maintenance was on November 7. There are major maintenance works required for the transformers, hence, the work cannot be delayed,” said Kulkarni. 

However, Khardekar added, “The solar eclipse occurs on Thursday and following Hindu religious belief, one needs to clean the house and take a bath after the eclipse and for that people will need water, hence, I have appealed to the mayor to postpone the maintenance of the water pipelines.” 

This year’s last solar eclipse will take place in the morning at 8.04.34 am and end at 10.57.52 am and in Pune, it will be a partial eclipse. 

Reacting to the appeal, Hamid Dhabolkar, member of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), said, “The solar eclipse does not affect human life, it is a simple science lesson in Class 6 text book, and yet we still have many superstitious beliefs. MANS is trying to spread awareness about this, so hence, on Thursday, we are conducting a state-wide campaign with experts explaining the science behind the solar eclipse,” said Dabholkar. He also added that corporators should have scientific attitude towards life and avoid supporting superstitions.

top news
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
‘Lost due to Jaichands’: Raghubar Das dissects BJP’s big Jharkhand loss
‘Lost due to Jaichands’: Raghubar Das dissects BJP’s big Jharkhand loss
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News