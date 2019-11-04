Corporators await sanction of funds for PMC merged villages

pune

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:34 IST

Ashwini Pokhale who was elected as a one of the two corporators for Khadakwasla, one of the 11 merged villages with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 2017, is still awaiting corporator’s budgetary allocations in order to work on issues within her area.

“I was elected three months ago and have submitted a written request to Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Mayor Mukta Tilak and Standing committee chairman to add my name in the budget allocation but there has been no response so far,” said Pokhale.

Citing code of conduct for the recently finished assembly elections, Pokhale is still awaiting a reply about her allocated funds. “As part of the newly merged villages which they have put it under prabhag no 42, I have been giving no budget to work in my area. There is a commissioner’s budget which has been equally divided among the 11 villagers, those are only for big projects in the areas,” she added further. Similarly, Phursungi’s corporator Ganesh Dhore too found his name excluded out of the budget.

Shrirang Chavan, president, Haveli Taluka Kruti Samiti, said, “Every corporator gets funds from the PMC to work in his area. The commissioner has already allocated Rs 100 crores for the 11 merged villagers but most of the budget is pre-sanctioned for projects like roads and drainages. The only drawback is that these are all big projects, these corporators are talking about needing funds for internal roads, drainage lines are not in the purview of PMC. Then what use is the fund if it is not allocated to the corporators?” said Chavan, who had filed for the inclusion of the 11 merged villages two years ago.