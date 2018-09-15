Cosmos Bank Cyber fraud: two more in Pune police net

The special investigation team (SIT) of Pune police made two more arrests on Friday in connection with the ~94.42 crore Cosmos Bank cyber fraud.

With this, the number of arrests has gone to six on charges of withdrawing the stolen money by using cloned ATM cards at different locations in different cities in the state.

The duo arrested on Friday were identified as Naresh Maharana , a resident of Palghar, and Ali alias Mohammad Sayed, a resident of Bhiwandi. They were produced before the Shivajinagar court.

The SIT on Thursday had arrested Shaikh Mohammad Abdul Jabbar (28), a resident near Ayesha Masjid in Mirza Colony in Sillod (Aurangabad district), and Mahesh Sahebrao Rathod (22), a resident of Dhawari Tanda in Bhokar tehsil of Nanded, in connection with withdrawal of cash from different ATMs using cloned debit cards of Cosmos Bank. The duo was produced before the court which remanded them to police custody till September 18.

It was on August 14 that Cosmos Bank publicly revealed the theft of ~94.42 crore from the pool account by a multinational hacking ring on August 11 and August 13.

In the first hit, the bank lost an aggregate of Rs 80.50 crore in multiple ATM swipes in 28 countries, while in the second cyber assault, the hackers siphoned off Rs13.92 crore via Swift transfers.

According to police, one person is suspected to have stolen the data and then handed over the data details to the data cloners. The arrested accused were promised handsome commissions over the cash withdrawn from various ATM’s by them.

Police said there were many others who had withdrawn cash and handed over the money to the syndicate for a commission.

According to police, each person was given between 10-15 clones cards and promised a commission between Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000, said Jyotipriya Singh, deputy commissioner of police (economic offences wing and cyber cell).

