Cost of leafy vegetables increase by 15 per cent in a week in Pune

Prices of vegetables like spinach, coriander, fenugreek, chilli and peas have shot up by almost 15 per cent on Sunday.

According to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) officials, the wholesale prices of leafy vegetables are expected to soar for the next two days as the supply has decreased. The start of the summer season has made it difficult for the farmers to grow leafy vegetables, the traders said. The scarcity of water also plays a role in the reduced supply.

"The supply of leafy vegetables to APMC will be reduced in summer season. The leafy vegetables need more water to keep them green. This reduced supply results has resulted in 15 per cent jump in the rates of leafy green vegetables," said Vilas Bhujbal, president of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Traders' and Agents' Association, Pune.

There is a steady supply of potatoes and onions and hence their prices are stable, he added. A total of 45 trucks of potatoes and 100 trucks of onions have arrived from the states of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat at APMC, Pune. Onions and potatoes are being sold at Rs 60-75 and Rs 130-150 per 10 kilogrammes respectively.

The sharp jump, in the wholesale prices, has affected the prices in the unorganised markets.

"There is no adequate supply of Fenugreek to the mandis. Today, I have bought only 100 bunches of Fenugreek to sell to my customers. If this shortage continues, the prices will shoot up," said Ramesh Jadhav retailer in Rasta Peth.

At APMC Pune, prices of spinach (pallak) have increased from Rs 400-500 to Rs 400-700 per 100 bunches on April 22 .Prices of fenugreek (methi) have increased from Rs 300-600 to Rs 500-800 per 100 bunches. The prices of chenopodium has gone up from Rs 400-600 to Rs 500-800. The rates of coriander stand at Rs 800-1000 per 100 bunches.

Among other vegetables, carrot is sold Rs 50-80/10 kg.Prices of peas have also increased from Rs 500-520 /10 kg to Rs 700-750 /10 kg, but tomato prices are stable at Rs 40-60 /10 kg.