Couple booked for cheating 3 of Rs 7.50 lakh in Pune

A woman and a man from Satar have been booked by Hinjawadi police station on charges allegedly cheating three men to the tune of Rs 7.50 lakh by promising them jobs in the Indian Railways.The accused persons have been identified as Smita Laxman Mohite and Mahesh alias Bandu Jadhav. Akshay Rohidas Bhintade (25) of Kasarsai, Satara, has lodged the complaint against them.

Police have charged the accused persons for offences under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police, the incident took place between August last year till now. Bhintade and two others had paid Rs 2.5 lakhs each. The woman had claimed that her husband works with the Railways and he can help them get job in the department. As the youths didnt get job, the filed complaint.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 16:51 IST