Couple, child beaten up with sticks in violent parking spat in Pune

A man, his wife and their child were attacked by a group of men after a fight broke out over a parking space in Hadapsar on Sunday. The police have filed a case and arrested four persons on Monday.

The brawl between the men and Sasane broke after the Tempo owned by the latter was parked at a place that caused inconvenience to the attackers living in the area.

The complaint was filed by Santosh Sasane, 45, a resident of Sasane Ali in Hadapsar who runs a transport business.

According to the plaint, nine men were booked for barging into Sasane’s house and assaulting his family and himself with wooden and hockey sticks. Four of the accused were identified as Santosh Popat Chavan, 37; Mohan Popat Chavan, 41; Madhukar Popat Chavan, 34; and Raunak Rajendra Shinde, 28, all residents of Ramoshi Ali in Hadapsar.

Meanwhile, in a case of cross-complaint, the arrested men filed a case of sexual harassment against Sasane who was arrested and remanded to magisterial custody by a local court and sent to Yerwada Central Jail.

“These (four) men were bailed out. However, the complainant in the case was booked under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). It is a case of cross-complaint,” said senior inspector Sunil Tambe of Hadapsar police station.

A case under Sections 143, 147, 149, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 504 (insult with an intention of causing breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station against nine people. Assistant police inspector Dilip Gade of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 16:28 IST